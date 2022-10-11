Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Two New TRACK Trails in City of Roanoke Parks

For over a decade, the “Kids in Parks” program has connected kids and families to public lands nationwide through their principal initiative, TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail location is family-friendly and features a series of self-guided activities to turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences.

On Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM, Kids in Parks and Roanoke Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of two new TRACK Trails in the City of Roanoke along Lick Run Greenway and Garden City Greenway.

The ribbon cutting will be held at the Lick Run Greenway TRACK Trail location in Washington Park. Kids in Parks has over 200 TRACK Trail locations across 15 states, Washington, D.C., and the Qualla Boundary, comprising a national network of trails. Kids and families can hike, bike, canoe, play disc golf, and more, all while learning about the natural, cultural, or historical resources located at each site.

Kids in Parks began on the Blue Ridge Parkway, developed by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. As the program demonstrated easy implementation and effectiveness in getting children outdoors, Kids in Parks has rapidly expanded to other parks and public lands across the country.

“The network of TRACK Trails we have formed in parks and other outdoor agencies gives kids and families more options to get outdoors. To get ‘unplugged’ and get connected to the resources and special places that make this region so wonderful,” says Jason Urroz, director of Kids in Parks.

The Lick Run Greenway TRACK Trail is located within Washington Park near Lincoln Terrace Elementary School and Lucy Addison Middle School. The second TRACK Trail is located behind Garden City Recreation Center, near Garden City Elementary School, offering trail access to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“We wanted to select locations in close proximity to schools and parks so families could easily engage with the TRACK Trail resources right in their neighborhood,” explained Michael Clark, Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation. Funding for this project came from a Carilion Clinic grant, with plans for a third TRACK Trail location to be installed soon.

The ribbon cutting will be held at the TRACK Trail located along Lick Run Greenway in Washington Park (near the pool) on Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM.

To learn more about TRACK Trails visit KidsInParks.com.