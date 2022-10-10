A Living Legend: 4-H Volunteer Honored With Induction Into National Hall of Fame

Gregory’s national award stems from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals, National 4-H Council, and 4-H National Headquarters, which partnered to create the National 4-H Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, Cooperative Extension professionals, staff employees, and others who made a significant impact on 4-H.

“Quite simply, Sarah Gregory is a force of nature. After decades of service to others she has yet to slow down or let anything get in the way of that mission. She sees potential in everything and everyone,” said Bethany Eigel, the Chesterfield County 4-H agent. “Virginia 4-H is so fortunate to be one of the many passion areas Sarah has chosen to champion, and she continues to leave her mark. What a fitting tribute to see her recognized at the national level for all that she has accomplished, including what has been handed down for others to carry generations in to the future.”

A good neighbor

Gregory began volunteering with her county agricultural fair as a small child in the 1950s at a time when her local Chesterfield County operated two fairs: one for white residents and another for Blacks. She worked to help preserve the history of the Chesterfield County Colored Farmers’ Fair and is a longtime supporter of the current fair, which was integrated in 1968, where she still supervises the 4-H displays. She also works with her local historical society on a significant project to map the locations of former African American schools to ensure this history is not lost to time.

“When I was young in the early 1950s, my parents, Mary Elliot Jackson and Rev. John Andrew Jackson, were 4-H leaders with the Winterpock 4-H Club. Mr. R. F. Jones, Elsie Lively, and James Edwards were our Extension agents. I would attend 4-H meetings at the Pleasant View Community Center in Winterpock, Virginia, with my younger sisters and brothers. They all had jobs to do as club officers. The 4-H club was teaching so much,” she said.

There, Gregory learned positive youth development, home economics, and agricultural and animal life science working with their agents, Virginia State College, and neighbors, families, and friends.

“I completed all the requirements to become an outstanding 4-Her at 18 years and received a trip to Virginia Tech. It was a great trip to go to State 4-H Congress in 1968,” Gregory said. “In 1986, my daughter and I won the National 4-H trip to Chicago, Illinois, where over 1,500 4-Hers were in attendance from all over the U.S. My daughter and I were tapped into the Virginia Chapter of 4-H All Stars in 1987.”

A role model for youth

Gregory spent countless hours in support of youth from across Virginia and around the world — even being recognized across the state for her leadership in many 4-H programs and events. Gregory became a leader of the 4-H Business Bunch Club in the 1970s with her own children as members, a club that includes her granddaughter.

Chesterfield County has benefited from Gregory’s volunteerism for more than 40 years. She currently leads two different clubs in the county and teaches a class at camp every summer. She has served on the board at the Jamestown 4- H Educational Center and is a unit representative for the Virginia Association of Adult 4-H Volunteer Leaders. Gregory is still active with the Virginia 4-H All-Stars and serves as president of the Jamestown Chapter.

At 4-H State Congress is where Gregory shines. She is integral to the planning and execution of the all-star consecration ceremony and mentors many youths and adults. She constantly strives to reach out to her community in a positive way, including supporting programs at Virginia’s 1890 Land Grant institution, Virginia State University.

In Virginia 4-H, and now National 4-H, Gregory is truly a living legend.

“I love 4-H,” she said.

– Max Esterhuizen