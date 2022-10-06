The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana With Laura Stack

Laura Stack was a 30-year Hall of Fame Speaker and bestselling author of personal productivity books, until Nov. 20, 2019, when her 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates. She responded by forming the nonprofit – Johnny’s Ambassadors – to educate parents, teens and communities about the dangers of today’s high-THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, mental illness and suicide. Laura now shares Johnny’s story to help teens #StopDabbing.
October 19, 6-7:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley High School
5000 Titan Trail, Roanoke
This is a FREE event but you MUST register. (link below)
OR
October 20, 6-7:30 p.m.
Northside High School
6758 Northside High School Rd., Roanoke
This is a FREE event but you MUST register (link below)