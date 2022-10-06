Enjoy Virginis’a Peak Colors With A Fall Foliage Tour

Want to get out and enjoy Virginia’s fall foliage? To help you get started, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) collects information on when and where to see the best of autumn’s vibrant colors across the Commonwealth. The agency recommends several driving tours with routes covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The fall foliage tours map can be found on VDOF’s website at https://dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/fall-foliage-driving-tours/. Virginia’s fall color change begins at the highest elevations of Southwest Virginia and the Alleghenies in late September and proceeds downslope and eastward through October. In early November, Virginia’s fall foliage show wraps up near the coast.

Check out VDOF’s fall foliage driving tour map. “Virginia’s abundant hardwood forests provide weeks of beautiful foliage viewing this time of year,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “The local roads that make up the fall foliage tour were suggested by long-time Forestry staff for consistent, beautiful autumn scenery year after year.” While it can be difficult to predict the exact timing of fall color change and intensity, in general, ample summer rain followed by fall’s bright sunny days and cool clear nights produce the most vibrant foliage. Healthier trees usually give the best show, while stressed or diseased trees often go straight to brown. For weekly updates on Virginia’s color progression, follow VDOF’s social media pages (links below) or visit VDOF’s website at https://dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/fall-foliage-in-virginia/. For more info on the best places to see fall foliage, visit the Virginia Department of Tourism’s fall page at https://www.virginia.org/plan-your-trip/seasons-and-climate/fall/.