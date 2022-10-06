Doxo Report Documents Relatively Low Cost of Living in Roanoke

Doxo’s recently released a report (50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022) that ranks America’s largest cities by amount spent on household bills. In addition to insights for these cities, doxo also gave household spend information for Roanoke, including the following: The average Roanoke household pays $1,607 a month for the 10 most common household bills.

The household expenses in Roanoke, on average, are 19.8% lower than the national average of $2,003, and 27.9% lower than the state average of $2,229.

Roanoke is the #75 most expensive city in Virginia for household expenses.

Roanoke households spend 36% of their income on household bills. The data, which doxo has for Roanoke and Virginia as well as 4000 cities across the United States, looks at total amount spent on bills per month, and also breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more. See below for the specific breakdown by bill pay category in Roanoke; click the button for a detailed infographic view.