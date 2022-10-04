Roanoke County Names New Economic Development Director

Megan Baker has been named as the new Roanoke County Director of Economic Development. Baker will assume her new position October 24.

“We are fortunate that someone with Megan’s knowledge and experience will be joining the County’s team,” said Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood. “She will be instrumental in expanding our efforts to attract and retain new economic development interests.”

Baker is coming to Roanoke County from Peachtree City, Georgia where she currently serves as President of the Fayette County Development Authority (FCDA). She leads the business attraction and retention programs for Fayette County and spearheaded development of a 600-acre business park.

Prior to her role with the FCDA, Baker was Policy Director at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce where she led economic and demographic research and analysis for Georgia 2030, the Chamber’s strategic initiative.

Additional experience includes strategic and budget planning roles at Clayton State University, the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Baker brings with her extensive experience in business attraction and retention; marketing; and budget, policy, and data analysis.

“I am thrilled to be selected to serve as the Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County,” said Baker. “I look forward to becoming part of the team and building upon the work that’s been done to position Roanoke as a top place to live and do business. My husband and I are excited to become part of the community.”

Baker is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) through the International Economic Development Council, a standard of excellence in the profession, and has served as a board member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.

Baker holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University and Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University. She is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.

Baker follows Jill Loope who announced her retirement in July.