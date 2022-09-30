Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to Host “Faith & Blue Event”

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office will host a We Do It Better Together – Community Festival as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend.

“Faith & Blue was inaugurated in 2020 by MovementForward, Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) at the U.S. Department of Justice. The idea was a simple but powerful one — the ties that bind officers and residents must be reinforced if we are to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe and included.”

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office believes in strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community and are pleased to host this event. In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, this event has been planned in conjunction with faith based organizations.

The community is encouraged to come out and participate. The event is free and will include music, vendors, kids’ activities, and a meal to include free hot dogs, chips, and a drink.

When: October 8, 2022 12:00pm until 3:00pm

Where: 802 Wiley Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015/ Lawn Area at the Green Goat