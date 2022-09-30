52.6 F
Roanoke
Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeCommentaryOpen Sesame
Commentary

Open Sesame

0

Yes, it is good to be open-minded. But being open-minded doesn’t automatically confer veracity onto the claim you are examining. And that’s useful to remember in an age in which we’re confronted with seemingly endless conspiracy theories – about elections, vaccines, the media … and even cell phone towers, fluoride toothpaste or space aliens.

Here’s an example. Suppose we are watching a video online that says space aliens have infiltrated NASA.

You are (admirably) an open-minded person if you are willing to consider the point of view being presented. Good for you.

But that doesn’t mean the conclusions presented are real or true. (They do not become factual simply because of your state of mind.)

It doesn’t even mean that they are more likely to be true. (They should not be considered more plausible because of your open-mindedness alone.)

We should EVALUATE claims and beliefs to determine whether they should be taken as true. If this isn’t easy to do conclusively, then we should evaluate the LIKELIHOOD that they are true. (And a guy like me would suggest that we try to use the best available evidence to determine that.)

Open-mindedness alone isn’t the paramount mental talent that you think it is, people. It definitely shouldn’t lead us to believe that aliens have invaded NASA – not without a lot more rigorous investigation and thought. Chill with it.

Eric Robert Nolan / Roanoke

Previous article8 People Skills Every Business Owner Should Have
Next articleSmall Businesses Are The Engines That Power The American Economy

Latest Opinion Posts

Media Gins up Anemic School Walkouts

By Kerry Dougherty. This column has been republished with permission from Kerry: Unemployed and Unedited and Bacon's Rebellion. You could almost hear the local media...

As Election Nears Mayor Lea Flips on Crime Stance

The hypocrisy of Democratic Mayor Sherman Lea now supporting “stop and frisk” is appalling!  In the past his comments have praised how well the...

The Commitment to America

In less than two short years, unified Democrat control of the Federal Government has diminished our country in ways that would astound even a...

A Response to Intentions to Display VA Monuments in A Defamatory LAXART Exhibition

The acts done by elected government officials in Charlottesville and Richmond, Portsmouth, and Norfolk to permit riot, arson, looting, anarchy, and the desecration and...

Pentagon Pronouns and Illegitimate “Lethality”

In 1932, Lt-Colonel Bernard Montgomery – to whom a decade later the task fell to building the first modern British Army in a century...
© 2022 Whisper One Media