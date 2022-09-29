Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to Host Fall Color Webinar With Photographer J. Scott Graham

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a free 30-minute webinar at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, with photographer J. Scott Graham, who will discuss the best ways to enjoy fall color along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Graham will share tips for finding and photographing fall color and discuss his experiences exploring the Parkway for 33 years and 33 autumns. He recently released the book, Blue Ridge Parkway, A Magnificent Journey.

Though most well-known for his legendary images of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Graham has an impressive portfolio that he utilizes to create brands for many state parks, national historic sites, and picturesque destinations throughout the United States and in the Caribbean.

The webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and programs, ways to enjoy the national park unit, Parkway history, and more. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

Since 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has provided more than $20 million in support for the Blue Ridge Parkway. A portion of that funding is made possible by sales of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation specialty license plate in North Carolina.

The nonprofit is now accepting preorders for a new Parkway license plate in Virginia that will raise additional funds to enhance the national park. More information is available at GetThePlate.org.