Commentary

As Election Nears Mayor Lea Flips on Crime Stance

The hypocrisy of Democratic Mayor Sherman Lea now supporting “stop and frisk” is appalling!  In the past his comments have praised how well the city is doing in spite of the appalling statistics on crime in our city.  All four of the Republican candidates – Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire – have made crime a major issue in their campaigns since Day 1.  Suddenly, however, the Mayor now supports a procedure that has been denounced by his own Democratic party for some time.

This is nothing but political posturing and an attempt to sway what he sees as the Democratic base to support his pals on council. How much more disingenuous can one be?  It is time for a new vision with new leadership and not more of the same leadership. If you like high crime and poor schools then keep voting the way the Mayor wants you to vote – Democratic.

Regardless of your political affiliation or color of your skin, we all want safer neighborhoods and good schools and lower taxes.  You aren’t going to get that with the current Democratic candidates or the so called Independents. I do appreciate Mayor Lea for joining us in our fight to get crime under control –it’s about time.

Roanoke Forward PAC, Suzanne Osborne

