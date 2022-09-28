Taubman To Present “Titian to Monet”- Paintings on Loan From The Joslyn Art Museum

The Taubman Museum of Art will present Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum. The exhibition marks the first time that Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska, will loan a selection of its European paintings as a traveling exhibition, with the Taubman Museum of Art the first of only two venues chosen to share the collection. Spanning nearly 500 years, the 52 works comprising Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum narrate a broad history of European painting from the Italian Renaissance to nineteenth-century French Impressionism.

The expansive chronological and geographical range includes the most significant periods, schools, and styles of European art history, represented by masterworks by Titian, Veronese, El Greco, Claude Lorrain, Rembrandt, Courbet, Monet, and Pissarro, among others. A highlight of the exhibition is a distinguished group of ninetenth- century French academic paintings, with major works by Breton, Bouguereau, and others.

Joslyn Art Museum executive director and CEO Jack Becker, PhD, spoke of what viewers of the exhibition can expect to see. “From Titian’s commanding Portrait of a Man of the Cornaro Family with a Falcon from the late 1520s to a beautiful seventeenth-century floral still life by the Dutch painter, Maria van Oosterwyck; from Claude Monet’s idyllic The Meadow of 1879 to Jean-Léon Gérôme’s compelling Orientalist vision, The Grief of the Pasha of 1885 — we are delighted to share these works from Joslyn’s renowned collection with audiences in Virginia.”

Becker noted that Joslyn is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion and renovation, including of its European galleries, which makes this unprecedented tour of works—many of which never leave permanent display in Omaha—possible.

The exhibition is organized in six sections: Devotional Art of the Early Renaissance, Renaissance and Baroque Art in Italy, The Golden Age of Netherlandish Painting, Reason and Romanticism in France and England, History and Invention in the Nineteenth-Century, and Realism and Impressionism in Modern Europe.

Outstanding examples of religious, history, portrait, landscape, genre, and still-life painting define artistic movements and embody European social, cultural, and political histories. Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum explores the critical developments and cultural richness of European painting between 1400 and 1900.

“This exhibition presents a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many to experience artwork by European masters whose work has influenced and impacted generations across the centuries and around the world, said Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art. “To bring a class of schoolchildren from rural Virginia face-to-face with work by Monet, or open the world of Titian to an assisted-care facility resident through virtual programming, we are honored to be the catalyst for bringing people and art together for discovery, learning and enjoyment.”

The exhibition is accompanied by a richly illustrated publication, European Paintings and Sculpture from Joslyn Art Museum, written by Taylor J. Acosta, PhD, chief curator and Willis A. Strauss Curator of European Art at Joslyn Art Museum, with contributions from noted scholars and specialists of European art history.

Masterworks from Joslyn Art Museum’s renowned European collection are illuminated by artist biographies, examinations of practice and technique, and cultural and historical contexts. This publication has been made possible with the generous support of The Hawks Foundation, Gilbert M. and Martha H. Hitchcock Foundation, Joslyn Art Museum Association, Samuel H. Kress Foundation, Robert Lehman Foundation, and an anonymous donor.

The exhibition will debut with a ticketed Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 8, from 8-11 pm, followed by a Member Preview Day on Sunday, October 9. The exhibition will then be on view October 14, 2022-January 8, 2023.