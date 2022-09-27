Students Send Flood Victims An Old-fashioned Symbol of Love and Support

As flooding decimated areas of eastern Kentucky in July, Danille Christensen, a folklorist and assistant professor of public humanities in the Department of Religion and Culture, searched for a way that she and her students could extend mutual aid. The idea she eventually settled on has its roots deep in Appalachia: a quilting.

The warm-hug symbolism of a quilt is almost too obvious. But as an expert in material culture, Christensen knows that quilts exist for moments like these. “That’s one of the main reasons quilts have been made: to be gifted,” she said. “And quiltings — the events that generate them — literally unite people. It’s collective action for the common good.”

So on a rainy afternoon in late August, some 40 students, most from Christensen’s Folk Cultures in Appalachia class, gathered in the 19th century Solitude and Fraction House to tie two quilts.