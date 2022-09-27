CROP Hunger Walk / Feeding Southwest Virginia Team Up For Hunger

The CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of 125 walkers and hopes to raise $25,000 to help end hunger and poverty. Join them on Sunday, Oct. 9th at 2:00 P.M. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church 2101 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014.

A portion of the funds raised in Roanoke will go to the local food bank, Feeding Southwest Virginia. Specifically, funding will support Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center in Northwest Roanoke. The Community Solutions Center opened in 2018. It holds a Meal Production Training Program, produces meals for children, and serves as a senior food box distribution site.

These funds will help Feeding Southwest Virginia to continue its mission to nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. This year Roanoke and some 1,000 other communities nationwide are joining together in

interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “ending hunger one step at a time.”\

There are various ways to get involved. You can sign up to walk as an individual or a team, or make a donation online. You can do all this at:

https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/roanokeva