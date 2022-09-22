30th Annual SML Antique and Classic Boat Show

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held its 30th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show at Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday September 17, 2022.

The largest ever number of 51 antique and classic boats and their owners provided an up-close look for those attending this annual free event. 41 of the boats were displayed in the water, with the rest displayed on shore. There were a lot of new things to see, as 19 of the boats were on display at our SML show for the first time, many from out of state and from as far away as western New York.

This year’s special attraction was Miss America IX, a preserved, historic racing boat that in 1931 was the first boat in the world to exceed 100 MPH. Many thanks were expressed to the Charles and Diane Mistele family for sharing this boat at SML and treating many visitors to a demonstration run on Saturday afternoon.

This was the first year that the the show was held at Crazy Horse Marina. Their convenient location, ample parking and inviting, shaded boardwalks combined with picture perfect weather led to record attendance. Donations made at the gate and other proceeds will be donated to local charities.

People’s Choice, Judged and Captain’s Choice winners were announced at the SML chapter’s Awards Dinner on Saturday night. The show was sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. (ACBS), an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of historic, antique, and classic boats, with 54 chapters throughout North America and Europe.

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter (SML) of ACBS, with over 70 members, manages this show and is very active in restoring, showing, and using their unique boats.

For further show or chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected]

2022 ACBS SML BOAT SHOW WINNERS

People’s Choice – LOOTAAS, 1929, 26’ Hacker Dolphin

Mark Thompson, Moneta, VA

Judged Awards

Best Chris Craft – SUMMER BREEZE, 1958, 17’ Custom Runabout

Harry Gedicke, Lake Hopatcong, NJ

Best Century – LADY A, 1956, 19’ Resorter

Murray Joiner III. Roanoke, VA

ACBS Best Preserved – MISS AMERICA IX, 1930. 30’ Garwood Raceboat

Diane Mistele, Bluffton, SC

Claude Watson Craftsmanship Award – AMIE, 1942, 17’ Chris Craft Barrelback

George Blosser, Moneta, VA

ACBS Best Non-Wood – LOT OF FUN – TOO, 1968, 16’ Evinrude Sportsman

Chuck Breen, Lynchburg, VA

Oldest Boat – LOOTAAS, 1929, 26’ Hacker Dolphin

Mark Thompson, Moneta, VA

Longest Distance Traveled – SANS SUSEA, 1954, 20’ Chris Craft Special Sportsman

Mike Koch, Boston, NY

Captain’s Choice Awards –

Best Runabout – PURPLE HAZE, 1948, 22’ Shepherd 110S Utility

Phil Jones, Lynchburg, VA

Best Utility – SANS SUSEA, 1954, 20’ Chris Craft Special Sportsman

Mike Koch, Boston, NY

Best Outboard – FLY-BYE, 1958, 14’ Aristocraft Torpedo

Dave Salisbury, Denton, MD

Best Lapstrake – ¾ TIME, 1962, 16’ Cruisers Inc. Model 202

Randy Cummins, Union Hall, VA

Best Contemporary – DEELITED, 1990, 24’ Grand Craft Utility

Mike Mutchler, Moneta, VA

Best Non-Powered – (no name), 1950, 14’Penn Yan Canoe

Ron Root, Charlottesville, VA

Special Awards –

Nancy Hampton First Mate Award – Jean Frederick, Wirtz, VA