Eminent Researchers Help Launch New Center for Rural Education

Imagine a gathering of the most innovative and prominent scholarly researchers who are offering their intelligence, experience, and time. That describes the Rural Education Summit, held at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center on Aug. 26, which officially launched the new Center for Rural Education.

As the founding director of the center, Amy Price Azano, an associate professor in the School of Education in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, organized the summit with Rachelle Kuehl, also in the School of Education and a research scientist in the center, to bring together local and regional educational leaders and Virginia Tech researchers with nationally known rural education scholars and advocates. “The summit highlighted the complex nature of rural schooling while giving folks at the university and across the country an opportunity to network and build partnerships,” said Azano.

The center is anchored in the Institute for Society, Culture, and Environment (ISCE). Its goal is to take a transdisciplinary approach to address complex educational, societal, technological, economic, health, and environmental challenges with the aim of promoting educational equity in rural schools and communities. This mission is already well on its way as academics in varying fields of scholarship and from all over the country voiced their support and excitement for the new center during the summit, which was sponsored by Outreach and International Affairs.

Having devoted her career to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in education, Azano has cultivated a reputation and invited esteemed colleagues who were willing to contribute their scholarly knowledge at the summit. “These are the experts and community partners who have developed programs that have worked in various communities,” said Azano of those participating in the summit’s panel discussions.

During the welcoming remarks, Guru Ghosh, vice president of outreach and international affairs, and Cyril Clarke, executive vice president and provost of Virginia Tech, both underscored the important role the Center for Rural Education will have on our democracy and to the ideals of Virginia Tech. “We are absolutely committed to this center because it is our role as a land-grant university,” said Clarke.

In his keynote address, Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association, said, “I can’t put into words what this means.” His support for the center was evident when he announced that the center will be fully endorsed by his organization.

Another keynote speaker, Keith Perrigan, president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia and division superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools, shared some of the successful innovative programs he has implemented in Southwest Virginia such as partnering with the United Way and offering telehealth to students during school.