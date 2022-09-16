Ridge View Bank Announces Plans for Corporate Headquarters in Roanoke

Ridge View Bank announces plans to build its corporate headquarters at 3531 Franklin Road in Roanoke, Virginia.

The 17,000-square-foot building, designed by Balzer and Associates, will bring new jobs to the area as it grows operations to support local business and personal banking needs. Ridge View Bank currently has two other locations in the process of being constructed, while actively planning several additional future sites. The bank plans to hire more than 50 employees over the next five years.

“We are very excited to establish our headquarters and invest our future in the Roanoke Valley community,” says Carrie McConnell, President of Ridge View Bank. “Our state-of-the-art headquarters will provide a modern, progressive workspace, designed to foster relationships between our employees and the community.”

Along with corporate offices, Ridge View Bank’s headquarters will include a new SMART Center, utilizing the latest technology to make financial transactions and information gathering both highly interactive and easier for customers.

The headquarters is estimated to be complete in early 2024.