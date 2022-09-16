Bluegrass Trio To Perform at Vinton History Museum

A bluegrass quartet featuring Chloe Hopkins, Rick Cronk, Aaron Ratliff, and Lisa Ratliff will present a free concert at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm., 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton. The talented musicians from Roanoke County and Franklin County will play traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel tunes on fiddle, dobro, guitar, and mandolin.

Eighteen-year-old, Chloe Hopkins, began playing fiddle when she was four years old. She recently placed first in the Adult Fiddle division at the 2022 Maury River Fiddlers Convention. In addition, she took first place in the youth fiddle division at the 2019 Fries Fiddlers Convention. Lisa Ratliff often plays with the Conner Family Band.

The museum exhibits and resources will be open and available from 10 am to 2 pm on October 1.

For additional information contact the Vinton History Museum at (540)342-8634.