“Living history’ of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Set to Retire

Since the announcement of its formation in 2007, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) has grown rapidly and adapted to fill the needs of its students, its community and the nation’s health care system as a whole. Through nearly 15 years of continuous changes at the school, at least one constant has remained.

Daniel “Dan” Harrington has served as the living history of VTCSOM, helping launch the medical school as a unique public-private partnership and seeing it incorporated as an official college at Virginia Tech. In his current role as vice dean of VTCSOM and formerly the vice president of academic affairs at Carilion Clinic, Harrington has played an integral role in establishing the school and developing its path toward a strong future. On Sept. 30, he will officially begin his well-deserved retirement.

“What I’m most proud of is to have been part of this incredible group of people from academia and health care who have come together to develop this school and change Roanoke,” Harrington said. “It’s really changed this community for the better, and to have even been a small part of that has been wonderful.”

Although Harrington has made Roanoke his home, he grew up in a small coal-mining town in West Virginia, where his father was the outside superintendent of the mines. Neither of his parents went to college, but they made it a priority for him and his two siblings to pursue higher education. He credits the “Harrington gene” for developing his work ethic at an early age and the fact he would later become widely known as the first person arriving at the VTCSOM building every day at 5 a.m.

“Dan possesses a rare combination of skills grounded in a strong work ethic, patience, humility and deeply held humanistic values. His visionary leadership and operational excellence are evident in all we do at VTCSOM,” said Lee Learman, dean of the school. “From his uncanny ability to manage challenges as complex as multidimension chess to his wise counsel and heartfelt listening, Dan has served as a trusted advisor to me and many other leaders at VTCSOM.”

After the mines closed in his childhood hometown, Harrington’s family moved to Beckley, West Virginia, where he stood out academically in high school. He eventually decided to attend West Virginia University and graduated from pharmacy school, but after a year working in the university’s pharmacy, he chose to pursue medical school. He graduated West Virginia University’s medical school with Alpha Omega Alpha honors and went to the University of Virginia (UVA) for a five-year residency in internal medicine and psychiatry, which was a new program at the time.

After a series of faculty roles at UVA, Harrington had a meeting with his mentor and the chair of the psychiatry program that would change the trajectory of his career and life.

“He said ‘Carilion is starting a psychiatry residency program. What do you think about moving to Roanoke?’” Harrington recalled. “I said, ‘Not much. Are you firing me?’ And he said, ‘No, you know you will always have a job here. But if you go to Roanoke, I think you have a chance to develop something that is all your own.’ ”