Roanoke Fall Classic Disc Golf Tournament To Be Held at Explore Park

Explore Park will host the Roanoke Fall Classic Disc Golf Tournament this weekend, a C-Tier singles competition sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association. The

tournament will take place on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Spectators are welcome to enjoy the two-day competition, organized by Middle Way Disc Golf, that features amateur and professional disc golfers from Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Saturday’s competition will occur at Explore Park’s Riverside Village Disc Golf Course, which was developed in spring 2022 as a new 9-hole course. The course will be converted to a temporary, 18-hole course for Roanoke Fall Classic tournament play.

Sunday’s competition will take place at Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course, which was recently ranked 80th on the list of the world’s best disc golf courses for 2022 and

the 4th best disc golf course in Virginia by UDisc. Outside of tournament play, the course is open to the public year round, with a $3 per player fee to cover course upkeep and maintenance.

Explore Park’s Riverside Village Disc Golf is located at 56 Roanoke River Pkwy. 24014.

Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course is located at 3319 Rutrough Rd. 24014, near Explore Park in Roanoke County. More information including course maps and upcoming tournaments can be found at www.ExplorePark.org/DiscGolf.