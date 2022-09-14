VA Tech Ratings For Whitewater Helmets Help Protect Adventure Seeking Athletes

Outdoor enthusiasts turning to whitewater rafting to escape the dog days of summer can chase the rapids more safely thanks to the newest ratings from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab.

Every year, tens of millions of Americans participate in paddle sports, a category that encompasses kayaking, canoeing, and rafting.

But like any sport, paddling can be dangerous — particularly the more aggressive whitewater variations that send paddlers through rocky rapids and swift currents.

“Millions of people enjoy whitewater sports, but they’re also some of the highest-risk sports,” said Stefan Duma, the Harry Wyatt Professor of Engineering and the Helmet Lab’s founder. “There are almost 50 whitewater fatalities in America every year, putting the fatality rate ahead of almost any other sport.”

Head injuries are a big part of the reason: If paddlers capsize — either accidentally or as part of intentional maneuvers — and then hit their heads, the results can be deadly.

“If you look at those fatalities, almost all of them are head impacts, followed by drowning,” said Duma, who is also the director of the university’s Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science and a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics.

A helmet that cushions those blows enough to keep a paddler from becoming disoriented or losing consciousness could make the difference between life and death.

Robin Pope chairs the board of directors for the American Canoe Association, a national nonprofit that provides education and other resources for paddlers and is the governing body for the U.S. Olympic paddle sports teams. He’s also an avid whitewater paddler, and said those athletes understand that helmets are nonnegotiable.

“Most of us have lots of scrapes on our helmets because our helmets have protected us from head injuries,” he said.

“I would not paddle on whitewater with someone who’s not wearing a helmet,” he said. “Most people who know what they’re doing see it as too great a risk for the individual and for the rest of the group, because you know there’s a good chance you may have to deal with a rescue or a serious injury.”

But when it comes to choosing a helmet, Pope — who’s also a physician assistant with years of experience in sports medicine — said paddlers haven’t had much scientific guidance to rely on.

“It’s been a matter of group opinion and personal experience and personal fit,” he said.

That’s where the Helmet Lab comes in.

VIDEO: https://video.vt.edu/media/1_8x9uhprm