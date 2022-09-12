Many VA Museums Offer Free Admission On Sat. Sept. 17

On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, a number of museums and related sites across Virginia and the US will offer free admission as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day initiative. Museums, zoos, historic sites, and cultural centers from all 50 states participate in this annual day to encourage visitors to take advantage of amazing learning experiences offered by these institutions.

Although most of the sites in the Old Dominion are in the eastern part of the state, some participating sites in western Virginia include Patrick Henry’s home at Red Hill at Brookneal, the Virginia Discovery Museum in Charlottesville, the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg, and the Salem Museum (which is free every day of the year anyway.)

The list of participating venues in Virginia is here.

Registration through Smithsonian Magazine is required. For more information or to register, visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on September 17, 2022 only. One registration is permitted per email address.

