Parkway Milepost Music Concert to Feature Eric + Addie at Mabry Mill

Eric + Addie will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at Mabry Mill, milepost 176, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular historical sites in the national park.

Eric + Addie is made up of two musicians who have grown from two different musical backgrounds. Addie Levy and Eric Pratt grew up writing, and they come together to showcase how beautiful it can be to blend the lines of genres. With their low key Americana-folk feel, a drive of bluegrass, and the smooth melodies of blues, these two are sure to play something that connects with every member of the audience.

Mabry Mill concerts are held in the grassy area near the blacksmith shop and sorghum shed. Visitors are invited to bring a chair and sit a while to hear songs and stories about local musical traditions. This is the final Milepost Music session at Mabry Mill this season.

Additional Milepost Music concerts this month will be held at Humpback Rocks, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, and Doughton Park on rotating Sunday afternoons. For the complete list of Milepost Music shows, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/milepostmusic.

The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.