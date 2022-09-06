Roanoke Libraries Host Free Humanities Class for Veterans And Families

The Roanoke City Public Library System has announced it is hosting a one-semester free humanities class for veterans and their families. Veteran and Virginia Tech Professor Jim Dubinsky will lead the class at the Williamson Road Branch Library for fellow veterans and families of veterans starting next week. Enrollment is currently still open for more Roanoke-area veterans and their relatives.

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has funded a semester-long humanities class for veterans and civilians. Class topics will include great works of literature, history, philosophy, and art centered around three major conflicts: the Revolutionary War, the American Civil War, and the First World War (WWI). The course, “Democracy and Duty: Activating Service,” will explore what drives the call to military service and consider how we might repurpose that drive into passion for continuing to serve our communities in civilian life.