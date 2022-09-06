N&W Station Renovation To Be Subject of Historical Society Talk / Reception

On Sept. 21, the Historical Society of Western Virginia is sponsoring a talk and reception on the history of the N&W Passenger Station. Restoring Raymond Loewy’s Modern Design is scheduled at the Roanoke station, 101 Shenandoah Avenue, which is now home to the O. Winston Link and History museums and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge tourist center.

Approaching the 20th anniversary of the restoration of the N&W Passenger Station, speakers will look at the history of the original 1905 building, Raymond Loewy’s 1949 Modern transformation, the station’s decline, and subsequent restoration that paved the way for the Link Museum.

Speakers are David Bandy, now retired but who was the architect and principal-in-charge of the project; Jim Sears, recently retired CEO of Center in the Square, which manages the passenger station, and Chris Venable, principal at Spectrum Design and vice president of the Historical Society.

The talk is at 7; doors open at 6 at the station across from Hotel Roanoke. For questions, call 540-982-5465 or contact [email protected] The event is free, but donations are appreciated.