School of Performing Arts announces fall 2022 season

The Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts announces its 2022-23 fall season of performances by students, faculty members, and guest artists. The concerts, plays, and events will be held in venues across campus; many of the events are free.

Music

Music events range from intimate chamber music recitals to large orchestra concerts and include a variety of musical styles. Performances are held in the Squires Recital Salon, Moss Arts Center, and the Creativity and Innovation District Living-Learning Community Building.

Theatre

This fall, two plays will be presented in Squires Studio Theatre, featuring Virginia Tech students. Each show runs for six performances with reserved seating.

Sept. 29-Oct. 4, “This Random World” by Steven Dietz – Mining the comedy of missed connections, “This Random World” asks the serious question of how often we travel parallel paths through the world without noticing.

Nov. 10-15, “Describe the Night” by Rajiv Joseph- Set in Russia over 90 years, this play traces the stories of eight men and women connected by history, myth, and conspiracy theories.

Cinema

Oct. 18, Progeny Short Film Festival – Each year, audiences look forward to the student-led Progeny Short Film Festival, which showcases local and regional talent. This year’s categories include animation, documentary, experimental, Hokie short, international, narrative, and social commentary. The festival will be held in Burriss Auditorium.

All events requiring tickets are available online through the Moss Arts Center, at the Moss Arts Center ticket office, or by phone at 540-231-5300.

For a list of all events, visit the School of Performing Arts events website.

Sign up for the School of Performance Arts’ newsletter for news and events information.