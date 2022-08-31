U.S. Navy Band “Country Current” to Perform in Roanoke

The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s country/bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Elmwood Park, 505 Williamson Road SE, Roanoke, Virginia, at 7 p.m. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. The concert is a family-friendly event, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. The concert is the first stop on Country Current’s 2022 National Tour.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said U.S. Navy Band Commanding Officer, Capt. Kenneth Collins. “Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”

Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, New York, New Orleans and more. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s core responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis.

About Country Current