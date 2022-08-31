Parkway Foundation Seeks Consultant to Guide Strategic Planning for Blue Ridge Music Center

Effort includes a market analysis and strategic plan, with all proposals due September 19, 2022

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking proposals from qualified entities to lead the creation of a comprehensive strategic plan to enhance, leverage, and market the existing facilities and programs of the Blue Ridge Music Center. The Foundation plays key roles in the operation and programming of the music center, which is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in southwest Virginia, near Galax and the Virginia-North Carolina border.

This strategic planning work is being made possible through a grant from the National Park Foundation’s Strong Parks, Strong Communities Capacity Building program. Together, the Foundation and the selected consultant will conduct a market analysis and facilitate conversations between the Foundation, the National Park Service, and the local community to reimagine the music center’s facilities, operations, programming, and marketing. The resulting strategic plan will guide efforts to engage larger and more diverse audiences; increase the variety and volume of the music center’s financial resources; and increase tourism spending.

Responsibilities for the selected entity will include project planning and management, research, surveys, market analysis, economic impact analysis, meeting facilitation, strategic planning, communications, and writing. The project timeline runs from October 2022 through June 2023.

Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals (RFP) should email George Ivey, N.C. development director for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, at [email protected], with “Blue Ridge Music Center RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Any questions about the RFP must be submitted by email to [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, also with “Blue Ridge Music Center RFP” in the subject line. Project and RFP information are also available online at BRPFoundation.org/BlueRidgeMusicCenterRFP.

Since 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has provided more than $20 million in support for the Blue Ridge Parkway. The organization provides support for initiatives along the 469-mile route, including historical and cultural preservation, natural resource protection, visitor amenities, and education and outreach. The Foundation’s work includes programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Parkway, and the award-winning, nationwide Kids in Parks program.

The Foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Lynchburg and Galax, Virginia. For more information, visit BRPFoundation.org.