Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Announces Leadership Change in their Western Virginia Offices

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has announced that Barry L. Ward will assume the leadership role for their Roanoke and Lynchburg offices.

In his Managing Broker role, he will focus on the growth of the Western Virginia region for Thalhimer and provide leadership to both current and future Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer associates of the Roanoke and Lynchburg offices.

William D. “Bill” Poe has led the Roanoke and Lynchburg offices for more than six years. Under Poe’s leadership as managing broker, Thalhimer’ s southwestern operations have grown in transaction volume. Bill will now focus solely on his clients for both sales and leasing transactions. He will continue to be an essential part of the Roanoke team. “We thank Bill for his dedication to our Roanoke brokerage team. His 42-year career in Roanoke, and the last six years leading our team, have been widely successful and we’re glad to have Bill remain a part of our brokerage team, lending his support to Barry in his new leadership role”, comments Eric B. Robison, Executive Vice President.

Barry L. Ward began his commercial real estate career over 30 years ago within the Roanoke Valley, continuously working within the market. A third-generation real estate Broker, Mr. Ward is a graduate of the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Barry L. Ward, First Vice President, Managing Broker comments, “I look forward to this new role, continuing our growth and our status as the top commercial firm within Western Virginia. I am very proud of our team and look forward to continued growth and success in our market area.”

Eric B. Robison comments, “Barry is one of the mainstays in the Roanoke commercial real estate community. You can’t walk down the streets of downtown without him stopping to say hello to someone he knows. He has earned the opportunity to lead our talented team of brokerage professionals in Roanoke and we’re excited about what he has planned for the future there.”