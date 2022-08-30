Roanoker Launching Music Career From Berklee

There is a new up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Roanoke who was recently featured in Berklee College of Music’s Two Track video series. Emme Cannon, a Berklee student majoring in Professional Music, took the spotlight in the latest installment of the series, performing her original song “Bruises,” as well as a cover of “Gimme All Your Love” by Alabama Shakes.

Emme is a singer-songwriter and producer who writes flowing ballads about unpopular beauty and mystical lyricism, blending chamber pop with the sounds of indie-folk. She recently made her public debut with her first self-written and produced EP “Home Planet,” which explores aspects of life beyond this realm and finding love despite life’s uncertainties. Growing up in Roanoke, she draws large amounts of inspiration from nature, along with her foundation in classical voice training and musical theater.

The sessions premiered last week on Berklee’s YouTube channel; you can watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FikDrtDo_68

Using just one microphone and shot in continuous camera takes, the Two Track series offers an intimate, emotionally-raw perspective on artistry from some of the most talented performers in the Berklee community. Each weekly installment is centered around a monthly theme; for the month of August, the theme is Journey. Performers engage with these concepts through their choice of songs and a brief storytelling interlude.