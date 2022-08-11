Virginia Launches Playing Cards Designed to Solve Cold Cases 

Attorney General Miyares has announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.

“The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating. Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I’m hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families,” said Attorney General Miyares.

“Families of loved ones who were taken from our community deserve closure and we’ve seen this be an effective resource in other jurisdictions”, said Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith. “We are proud to participate in this endeavor as this is a creative method for generating interest and information on pending cases that could help generate new leads.”

The deck of playing cards, in the four standard suits, display a photograph, name, and case details while the reverse side includes the P3 tip line information and how to provide information regarding the case. The goal is that current inmates will recognize the face of the victim or remember a detail that could help law enforcement close the case.

If the inmate does have information, a family member or themselves would contact the tip line. If the information is valid and valuable, a reward will be given.