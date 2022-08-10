12th Annual Green Hill Highland Games To Be Held at Greenhill Park Aug 27th

There will be Music, Celtic Clans, Athletes, Bagpipes and more! as the annual Green Hill Highland Games returns for its 12th year on Saturday, August 27 from 9am-6pm. Attendees will witness some of the most outstanding kilt-donning athletes around, hear authentic Celtic music and see fantastic demonstrations about Scottish Heritage.

The Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, the oldest pipes and drums organization in Southwest Virginia will provide music for the opening ceremonies at 10am and perform throughout the day. Seventeen Celtic clans will be on site to celebrate the Celtic history and culture in Southwest Virginia.

Public events this year include Celtic dancers and fiddlers, as well as an expanded lineup of music. Joining Green Hill Highland Games again is the well know band SYR, bringing their Celtic Folk Rock to the stage throughout the day. Kinnfolk will be performing as well, with a style that weaves bouzouki, bodhran and smooth vocal harmonies in their Celtic folk music. Many fiddlers and several Scottish dancers from throughout the state will also be bringing their spirited music to the games.

The athletic competition will showcase both male and female athletes who challenge one another in traditional Scottish heavy athletics and strength competitions; including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and the always entertaining Caber Toss. The athletic competition continues to grow and push boundaries in the event’s twelfth year with the addition of several international athletes.

Spectators are welcome to come out and cheer on all the athletes. The Green Hill Highland Games benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia and their efforts to offer a comfortable and supportive home-away-from-home for the families of sick and injured children who must come to the Roanoke area for medical treatment.

For more information, visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/HighlandGames or contact 540.387.6078 ext. 0.