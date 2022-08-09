SCOTT DREYER: Unprecedented FBI Raid On Former President’s Home Raises Ire

As posted here, Congressmen Cline and Griffith who represent Virginia’s 6th and 9th Districts respectively have issued public statements about the FBI’s controversial and unprecedented raid on the home of a former US president, in this case, Mar-a-Lago and the residence of President Donald Trump.

The Roanoke Star has not received responses from Virginia’s two US senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as of publication time. Sen. Kaine was the vice presidential running mate of Hillary Clinton in their failed bid for the White House in 2016.

Mrs. Clinton’s name has been mentioned much in the past couple of days; she seemingly broke the law by placing classified emails on her private server and later deleting thousands of them. However, she was never subjected to an FBI raid, put on trail, or jailed. In contrast, former President Trump on August 8 learned that his home had been raided and his private safe broken into.

All this further fuels the ire that many Americans have as they see what many call a “two-tiered justice system.”

In addition to some of Virginia’s representatives, many other leaders have weighed in on the controversial news. Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who leads the state where Mar-a-Lago (MAL) is located, delivered this blistering criticism on Twitter Monday evening as the raid was underway: “The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

DeSantis has overseen the Sunshine State that has grown tremendously over the past two years as many have fled more rigid Covid restrictions in other states, especially those led by Democrat governors. Many cite his name as a possible running mate for Trump should #45 run again, or as a possible presidential contender himself.

Kevin McCarthy of California is the GOP minority leader in the House of Representatives. Many polls indicate the Republicans will retake the House after this November’s midterm elections. As of August 2, 2022, the 435-seat House has 220 Democrats, 210 Republicans, and five vacancies.

That is the slimmest majority any party has enjoyed in that chamber since about the time of the US Civil War. Considering the House has 435 seats, even a few seats changing hands could which party will hold the Speaker’s gavel come January 2023. Therefore, if the Republicans can flip about six seats, they will regain the majority and McCarthy would probably replace Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as majority leader.

McCarthy made this remark on Twitter, also on Monday evening, putting DOJ leader Attorney General Merrick Garland on notice: “I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Just as the Justice Department, FBI, and all law enforcement are supposed to be unbiased and fair, so too judges are supposed to carry out their jobs of interpreting the law and meting out justice in a fair and impartial way. However, concerns about politicized judges who “legislate from the bench” and use their positions to further political aims is concerning.

According to reports released on August 9, the judge who signed the warrant authorizing the FBI raid, is Judge Bruce E. Reinhart. According to The National Pulse, Reinhart contributed to the campaign of President Barack Obama (D). According to The Post Millennial, in 2008 Reinhart left his position as a US attorney and in private practice represented several accomplices of multimillionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, though later jailed for his crimes and being America’s highest-profile prisoner, was somehow left unobserved and his body was found hanging in his cell in what was classified as a “suicide.”

If you like seeing our taxpayer-funded justice system weaponized as an arm of the political party in power to silence and intimidate its opposition like you would expect to see in a dictatorship, not to mention open borders, drugs flowing in, a debased currency, high inflation, unprecedented gas prices, kids in poverty kept from getting school breakfasts and lunches unless state governments bend to “wokeness,” welfare money used to pay for out-of-state abortions while other procedures go unfunded, 40 million Afghans thrown under the bus along with our state-of-the art military hardware we left there, our US pipelines closed so we can beg Saudi Arabia for more oil, the IRS being doubled in size, weakness that helped trigger the first major land war in Europe since 1945, and so much more…make sure you vote Democrat in November and keep giving President Biden a green light!

However, if you are fed up with the status quo and want a change, consider your alternatives.

– Scott Dreyer

Note: The iconoclastic satire site The Babylon Bee has also weighed in with some recent headlines such as “Hunter Biden Breathes Sigh Of Relief As FBI Raid Team Passes By His House On Way To Mar-A-Lago” and “Trump Thanks FBI For Kicking Off His 2024 Reelection Campaign.”