T-Rex Trail At Explore Park Goes Extinct This Weekend

T-Rex Trail, a popular, new attraction that Roanoke County’s Explore Park added this summer, will end for the season on Sunday, August 14.

T-Rex trail has seen more than 15,000 visitors over the span of 62 operating days since Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of 18 larger-than-life dinosaurs including a stegosaurus, velociraptor, triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex, as well as a dino dig pit and photo ops along the trail.

According to Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, visitors can save $5.00 off admission during the final operating weekend of T-Rex Trail at Explore Park on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday August 14 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Tickets purchased in advance and walk-up tickets are $9 for adults (ages 16+) and $4 for children (ages 2-15).

Advance tickets are available for purchase online, with assigned arrival times every 20-minutes from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Walk-up tickets can be purchased at the Explore Park Visitor Center based on availability. Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

Online: Visit ExplorePark.org/T-Rex for advanced ticket purchases.

Walk-Up: Purchase tickets at the Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River PKWY 24014.

Since it takes about 45 minutes to an hour or so to walk T-Rex Trail, some visitors have discovered they can enhance their stay by also visiting Treetop Quest, a high-ropes and zipline experience, also at Explore Park. They have special courses for ages 4-6.

All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park. T-Rex Trail is made possible through generous support from Carilion Children’s Clinic, Wells Fargo, Wirt Consulting and Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC.

Explore Park is located at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115. Attendees can access Explore Park for T-Rex Trail from the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 121 (US 220), Milepost 112 (VA 24) or from Explore Park’s Alternate Entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road. Since the Parkway bridge over the Roanoke River reopened recently, guests coming from East Roanoke, Bedford, and Botetourt Counties can once again take the Parkway from Route 24 in Vinton, by Byrd High School, and go south to Explore Park.