Spaar Takes Open Title; Moore, Nunnenkamp and Adams Follow With Division Wins In Match Play Championship

Give former William Byrd golfer Jason Spaar credit for perseverance.

Spaar outlasted Brad Chambers Sunday afternoon at Blue Hills Golf Club to win the 2022 Roanoke Valley Match Play Open Championship by the narrowest of margins, 1-up after 18 holes of impressive golf. Neither golfer led by more than one hole during the entire final.

Both Spaar and Chambers had made it an afternoon dominated by pars and birdies before Spaar birdied Blue Hills’ par-3 15th to even the match. Things were still tied when they reached the par-5 18th, where Chambers narrowly missed his par putt and Spaar sealed the deal with a 6-footer that rolled straight into the jar to earn his first Match Play title.

In the Senior Division, #1-seed Tim Moore knocked off #10-seed Rob Saferight 4&3. Their final was set up after Moore defeated former Senior title winner Kevin Dill 1-up in the morning semifinals, while Saferight had won his semifinal over Gary Laroux.

In the Super-Senior championship match, #1-seed Bill Nunnenkamp defeated #2-seed Van Renick 4&3 for his third Match Play title. Nunnenkamp took the Super-Senior title in 2014 and Senior title in 2006.

In the longest title match of the afternoon, Crady Adams went 21 holes to knock off J. Allman in the elite Grand Masters Division. Grand Master stalwarts Ned Baber and Marvin Taylor, who one or the other had won 10 of the last 11 Grand Master championships, failed to make it the finals after Taylor lost to Don Chappell in the opening round, while Baber fell to Allman in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship is one of the longest running Match Play events in Virginia. This year crowned its 75th champions with a tournament that began 87 years ago in 1935.

Bill Turner