ROBERT L. MARONIC: Our Borders Are Secure?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary primarily defines the word secure when used as an adjective as either “free from danger” or “affording safety” such as a secure border.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, attended the Aspen Institute or Security Forum in Colorado on July 19. During a “fireside chat” (35:48-36:13) the MSNBC moderator, Trymaine Lee, asked him only one question at the end of the “chat” about our southern border, “And speaking of the border, is the border safe now? I was watching a news channel, and they were talking how [about] an invasion was happening. I got a little concerned.”

Mayorkas mendaciously and shamelessly replied, “Look, uh, the border, the border is secure [my emphasis]. The border, we are working to make the border more secure. That has been a historic challenge.” Unless the Secretary is dim-sighted, deaf and dumb, which he certainly is not, our southern border is neither “free from danger” nor safe. It is a humanitarian catastrophe far from secure and very dangerous. The only two words to describe the border are insecure and unsafe. If in doubt, just ask Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and especially Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C.

I believe that Mayorkas is either a pathological Orwellian liar or he is living in a dream world of unreality. I strongly suspect a combination of both the former and latter. However, I am not a board-certified psychiatrist. The truth is our border from San Diego, California to McAllen, Texas has been totally insecure and unsafe with countless well organized “caravans” from Central America since January 20, 2021.

Our southern border has become a “historic challenge” only because the Biden administration is trying to import millions of potential Democratic voters dependent on government welfare and largesse before January 20, 2025, and slowly turn Texas either purple or blue in the next ten years like it did in California during the 1990s.

However, the Democrats are not the only ones, who are culpable. Many unscrupulous Republican CEOs, who like to take advantage of the illegals’ precarious legal status and exploit their labor by paying them a low or subminimum wage, are equally culpable.

Last May illegal immigration reached an all-time high in the history of the United States. According to The Washington Post, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is an agency within Homeland Security, “made 239,416 arrests along the Mexico border last June [month], a 2 percent increase from April, according to the totals. The agency is on pace to exceed 2 million detentions during fiscal 2022, which ends in September, after tallying a record 1.73 million in 2021.” That equals approximately 3.73 million illegal immigrants detained along our southern border since Biden’s inauguration, which is almost the population of Los Angeles, California and the second largest city in the United States.

Unfortunately, these astonishing numbers also exclude the “more than 500,000 known” gotaways, who “have crossed the border into the U.S., but (have) evaded capture since the start of (the federal) fiscal year [FY] 2022 from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.” According to Mayorkas, there were “more than 389,000” gotaways in (the federal) fiscal year [FY] 2021 from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 totaling almost “900,000 known gotaways” in the past two years, which is more than the population of San Jose, California and the tenth largest city in the United States.

I feel extremely sorry for the local taxpayers when these ‘gotaways’ federal subsidies stop after twelve months, and the taxpayers have to financially support them with subsidized housing, medical care, education, SNAP and instate tuition etc.

When Mayorkas stated that our southern border was “secure” on July 19 this was just as nonsensical and asinine as when Biden stated that the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle on August 30, 2021 was a success, and the United States is “not in recession” on July 28.

Unfortunately, the rule of law has almost become meaningless along our southern border. This has consequently allowed MS-13, sex traffickers, unaccompanied children, deadly fentanyl smugglers, Mexican-cartel organized criminals, who directly receive their chemical analogs, precursors, et al. from Communist China, and especially America-hating terrorists to illegally enter the United States with almost total impunity.

I have no problem in allowing Mexicans, Central Americans and other nationalities to emigrate legally to the United States. However, the rule of law is the bedrock of American society, and Biden’s deliberate undermining of it only diminishes Americans’ respect for the rule of law.

What Central America needs is a Marshall Plan similar to how the United States helped western and central Europe from 1948 to 1952 by giving them $13 billion in economic recovery, which would be equivalent to $115 billion in 2021. However, there must be an inspector general and other staff supervising the distribution of this huge economic aid unlike the completely unmonitored $54 billion given to Ukraine since December 2021.

In my opinion, Secretary Mayorkas is a disgraceful liar, grossly incompetent and needs to resign. If he does not, and the Republicans take control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on January 3, 2023, he should be immediately impeached for dereliction of duty.

Robert L. Maronic