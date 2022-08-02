Summer Research Projects Enable Wildlife Conservation Students to Make Impact in Their Field

Maggie Thomas and Gil Houston are scouring the backwoods of Southwest Virginia for an elusive and helpful predator that hasn’t been seen in the state for over 30 years. Julia Coan is discovering that the uncommon green salamander exists farther to the east in Virginia than previously known. And Nathan Ferguson is finding more efficient ways to collect fish for experiments.

For students in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment, summer field research is not only about hands-on learning, it’s also about making a contribution to conservation knowledge. With their investigations of pinesnakes, green salamanders, and minnows, these undergraduate students in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation are already making an impact in their field.

“The animals are cool and we want to learn about their natural history, but the main benefit is seeing what we’re doing for the students and their career preparation,” said Assistant Professor Kevin Hamed, who is directing the students’ research. “Whatever your interest — fish, snakes, amphibians — our department can offer opportunities for students to research something they care about.”

The pinesnake (aka bullsnake) is a non-venomous ground-dweller that helps control rodent populations and small animals that carry tick-borne disease. The last time it was spotted in Virginia was in 1989. But seniors Maggie Thomas and Gil Houston believe they can change that.

“Finding this snake would be a breakthrough,” said Houston, a wildlife conservation major from Salem, Virginia. “If we can find their habitats and understand their distribution and behavior, we can help conserve them as important natural predators of rodents and other small animals.”