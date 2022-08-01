Political Power Often Shields Corrupt Politicians From Prosecution for Their Crimes

Corruption and abuse of power among politicians in the U.S is risking the values of the nation and affecting the trust of the citizens. Penalizing and applying justice should never be based on the weight of the power the person carries. But this is not the always the case in the nation today, and has been proven locally by the fact that former Roanoke City Council Robert Jeffery was granted a bond by the judge just a few months after being indicted and jailed for embezzlement.

There is no argument about Mr. Jeffery’s conviction but looking across the nation we realize that often those who have political power are often protected to avoid justice for their committed crimes and corruption.

Hunter Biden is perhaps the best present day national example of someone who through his father, Joe Biden has been involved in a financial overseas deal which led to millions of dollars in personal financial gain. Now, Joe Biden is clearly using his political power to cover up the scandalous conduct and the many unlawful acts. Those with less political power, however, are easily taken down and prosecuted.

It is obvious that many obstacles are set in front of the system to halt justice in pursuing the big guys. It is not difficult to learn how many politicians and elected officials on the national level ascended to a higher economical class through their power. Mr. Jeffery is only one a single drop in an ocean of corruption and exploitation.

A great nation evolves with great leaders and great leaders are elected by people. It is time for Americans to rethink about the leaders they choose on both the national and local level and remember Proverb 29.2 “When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rules, the people groan.”

In my view, breaking the chain of liberal mentality and changing the ruling government in Roanoke City to give an opportunity to a new group to lead with an open mind which listens to people and makes fair decisions based on people’s needs is what is most needed for the citizens of Roanoke.

Clearly, the elected officials presently in Roanoke have become an elite which is governing the City based on their interests. It has not been forgotten yet how the City Council chose Democrat Anita Price among an overall of 16 applicants to fill the vacant seat of Robert Jeffery after he pleaded no contest to embezzlement charges. The suggestions of the Citizens were totally disregarded and the Council put politics ahead of people in the selection process.

In a free country like America, people have more access to discover the truth and falsehood about the leaders and the elected officials, their integrity and rectitude. Therefore, regardless of the political power of a person, the corruption must not be tolerated, and justice must be equally applied to all.