How Tech Startups Can Survive Tough Economic Times

Tech has emerged as the top destination for investments, and as the future suggests, it will continue to form a critical part of society.

In about two decades, the tech space has grown from a small fledgling collection of startups to a dynamic, pioneering tech, equipping its members and the world with best-in-class IT infrastructure and networking for everyday use. For decades, tech has created giant corporate businesses that have morphed to become the largest in the world.

A collection of few tech-based businesses in the S&P 500 are worth trillions of dollars. While the big companies can always survive challenges posed by economic slumps, smaller ones do not fare so well.

How Are Tech Companies Fairing In 2022

The recent economic downturn is threatening the stability of tech, creating tension, especially among startups. Reports show that many startups are facing considerable financial pain. Many have delayed expansion plans, lost valuable workforce, and met the threat of going out of business.

Uber, for example, a giant tech company, has held back plans to hire more people because of uncertainties dominant in the global economy. Elon Musk has also mulled taking a similar decision to Uber’s. The Tesla CEO wants to slash Tesla’s workforce by 10 percent.

Leading tech companies are also reeling from a slump in share price. At the height of the pandemic, most tech companies’ stocks hit historical highs. Back in October 2021, Tesla crossed the trillion dollar mark, entering the list of six other companies in the USA worth that much money in market cap. However, it recently slumped by 19 percent in May 2022.

While an economic downturn is not hurtful for big tech companies trading in the largest stock markets. Smaller, unknown tech firms have taken a significant hit to their operations, including those poised to create the next internet.

Solana and Ethereum networks, which are a center for NFT assets, Dapps, and the metaverse, have witnessed their native tokens shed up to 50 percent in value from historic highs in November 2021. The slump has a ripple effect on their stock valuation that makes them able to raise cash in IPOs.

What does it take for Tech Firms to survive an Economic Slump?

A devastating economic episode does not spell doom, and strategic adjustments can go a long way in salvaging the industry. Innovation is critical when perceiving business success, especially during an economic downturn. Firms must pursue innovative paths to trim costs and make worthwhile strategic decisions. In addition, creating new and improved commodities goes a long way in spiking revenues.

Newer tech firms lack solid banking relationships and rely much on investors to build cash reserves for short-term use, making it difficult to access loans during rough patches.

To wade around financial obstacles, struggling startups need to revise their documents and make appealing company documents that spell out their future and the steps they can take to mitigate financial crises should they happen.

Some grants and loans for small startups require the firms to present their revenues, but that might not be a possibility when faced with an unprecedented economic situation. However, with a strong appeal to governments that issue credits during economic slumps, small companies can wade through difficult economic times.

The companies must appeal to ordinary investors, venture capitalists, and the states. In addition, with a positive relationship with banks by having a definite business structure and operations, startups might make it out of a poor economic situation.

Final Thoughts

Economic hiccups affect industries, and the tech space is no exception. While necessity is the mother of invention, investing adequate time in preparing for financial hiccups results in calmer and healthier experiences. Bouncing back from an economic hit proves more difficult than setting up frameworks to prevent a bad economic run. The tech firms have a responsibility of monitoring the ball at all times to prepare for economic uncertainties.