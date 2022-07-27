7 Helpful Ways To Avoid Phishing

Phishing is a technique used by cybercriminals to try and steal your personal information. This can include your username, password, credit card details, and more. In order to protect yourself from phishing attacks, you need to be aware of the different methods that scammers use and know how to protect yourself. In this article, we will discuss seven helpful ways to avoid phishing scams! E will also provide you with some resources that you can use to further educate yourself on the topic.

1.) Do Not Give Your Phone Number To Anyone You Do Not Know

One of the most common ways that scammers will try to phish for your information is by asking you to provide them with your phone number. Nowadays, phone numbers can be used to reset passwords, gain access to financial accounts, and more. It can happen that they may pose as a representative from your bank, or another company that you do business with, and try to trick you into giving them your personal information. If you receive a call from someone asking for your phone number, do not give it to them!

Instead, hang up the phone and call the company back using the number on their website or on the back of your credit card. Never give your personal information to someone who you do not know, even if they claim to be from a trusted company. If you are unsure whether or not a call is legitimate, you can always ask the caller for their name and contact information. If they are unable to provide you with this information, or if they become hostile when you ask for it, this is a clear sign that they are not who they say they are.

2.) Be Wary Of Suspicious Emails

Another common method that scammers use to phish for information is through email. They will send you an email that appears to be from a trusted company or individual, asking you to click on a link or open an attachment. This link or attachment will then take you to a fake website that looks identical to the real website. Once you are on this fake website, they will ask you to enter your personal information. This is why it is important to be wary of any emails that you receive, even if they appear to be from a trusted source. If you are ever unsure about an email, do not click on any links or attachments. Instead, contact the company directly to inquire about the email.

3.) Do Not Respond To Text Messages Asking For Personal Information

Scammers will send text messages requesting personal information in the same way that they will act as company representatives to obtain your phone number. These texts frequently make the claim to be from your bank or another financial organization and inform you that your account is having some kind of problem. Then, in order to fix the problem, they’ll want you to click on a website or give them a call. But this is just a ruse to get you to input your personal data into their database. Do not reply to these texts or click any of the links they may contain.

4.) Check The URL Before Entering Personal Information

When you are on a website that requires you to enter personal information, it is important to check the URL before doing so. Scammers will often create fake websites that look identical to the real website, but with a slightly different URL. For example, if you are trying to log into your bank account, the URL should say “HTTPS://WWW.YOURBANK.COM”. If you see anything different in the URL, such as “HTTPS://WWW.YOURBANK-SECURE.COM”, this is a sign that you are on a fake website. Do not enter any of your personal information on this website, as it will be collected by the scammer.

5.) Look For The Padlock Icon

In addition to checking the URL, you should also look for the padlock icon. This icon is generally located in the address bar of your browser and indicates that the website is secure. If you do not see this icon, it means that the website is not secure and any personal information that you enter on the website could be collected by a third party.

6.) Be Careful What Information You Share On Social Media

Many people are not aware that the information they share on social media can be used by scammers to phish for personal information. For example, if you post your birth date or mother’s maiden name on social media, a scammer could use this information to reset your password and gain access to your account. Therefore, it is important to be careful about the information you share on social media. You should never share any personal information that could be used to steal your identity or gain access to your accounts. Additionally, you should never click on any links that are sent to you through social media, as these could also be used to scam you.

7.) Use Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication is an additional layer of security that can be used to protect your accounts. With two-factor authentication, you are required to enter not only your password but also a code that is sent to your phone. This makes it much more difficult for a scammer to gain access to your account, even if they have your password. Therefore, you should always enable two-factor authentication on your accounts if it is an option. You can also set up two-step verification for your Google account by going to the Security section of your account settings.

By following these tips, you can help to protect yourself from phishing scams. Remember to be vigilant about the emails and text messages you receive, as well as the websites you visit. Do not enter any personal information unless you are certain that the website is secure. And always use two-factor authentication on your accounts to help keep your information safe. This way, you can avoid becoming a victim of phishing.