Dan Hildebrand in Concert at Vinton History Museum

Dan Hildebrand, singer-songwriter, and musician will perform a casual and free concert at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, August 6 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm., 210 E. Jackson Ave. His performance will include traditional, original, and historical songs. Whether playing his soulful ballads or his light-hearted tunes, his songs will always bring a smile to audiences.

Dan resides in Franklin County Virginia and performs solo and as a duo with Adonna Lemon. The duo also has a Facebook Live Variety Show called “the Dan & Adonna Show” which can be seen every 3rd Wednesday at 7 pm ET.

Dan Hildebrand has been writing songs and performing solo and in bands for most of his adult life. Some of the bands Hildebrand has been a part of include;the Huckleberry Blues Hounds, Mocha Joe and the popular Wisconsin duo Hardbean & McHonzik.

Dan has recorded several CDs over the years including his most recent “Songwriter Sessions” and “Tales from the Fire Pit” with his partner Adonna Lemon.

For additional information contact the Vinton History Museum at (540)342-8634.