Mountain Bike World Cup Returns To Snowshoe Mountain This Weekend

Snowshoe Mountain is gearing up to host another round of Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing this weekend, July 29-31. Snowshoe is once again the only venue in the United States on the World Cup circuit this year, putting West Virginia’s fast-growing mountain biking scene in an international spotlight. The event will feature the sport’s top athletes from all over the world competing in both downhill and cross-country disciplines.

The event will be broadcast globally live on Red Bull TV. The event will also be open to spectators. Tickets are available for purchase at www.snowshoemtn.com/WorldCup

In 2019, Snowshoe hosted the first UCI MTB World Cup event on U.S. soil in half a decade, showcasing to the world the quality of mountain biking to be found in West Virginia. The event was celebrated widely as one of the most memorable World Cup races of all time, taking home the prized title of Pinkbike’s “2019 Event of the Year”.

This year’s World Cup events at Snowshoe will take place July 29-31, 2022. See the full practice and race schedule here.