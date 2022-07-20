I find it disingenuous for city employees to post on Facebook celebrating Roanoke as an “All American City.” First, once a city is selected as an All American City it retains that title forever; second the last time Roanoke was selected was 2017. Granted, our city has been named an All American City seven times. However, given the out of control crime and violence, understaffed police department, seventh-highest real estate tax in the state of Virginia, deplorable city road conditions, AND the bloated city budget, I can hardly call that “All American,” can you?

Suzanne Osborne / Roanoke