New Free, Online School Enrolling For Grades 6-10 for 2022-23

As interest continuous to grow in online education, Virginia students in grades six through 10 have a new option. Virginia Connections Academy, a full-time online public school, is currently enrolling students statewide for the 2022-23 school year. Virginia Connections Academy is part of the Scott County School Division and will serve students statewide with state-certified teachers.

Virginia Connections Academy offers a quality online learning experience, built for the online environment and a 20-year history of family satisfaction and academic achievement. Connections Academy schools have helped provide a fully online education to more than one million students since the program’s founding in 2001.

