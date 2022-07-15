Route 311 / 419 Roundabout in Roanoke County Now Open

Traffic will no longer be detoured, but flaggers may control traffic around the intersection

The new roundabout at the intersection of Route 311 and Route 419 in Roanoke County at Hanging Rock is now to open to traffic. Drivers should be aware of the following tips to use a roundabout:

Pay attention to signs and pavement markings.

Yield to vehicles already in the circle as they approach from the left and merge when safe.

Navigate the circle at a slow, steady pace, and do not stop once in the roundabout.

Use turn signals correctly to not confuse other drivers.

Be aware of the speed and position of nearby road users.

Once the new roundabout is open to traffic, motorists should continue to expect periodic nighttime lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic around the intersection. Additional paving and pavement marking will be scheduled in the months ahead. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

Roundabouts enhance safety, improve traffic flow and cost less to maintain when compared to a traditional intersection. For more information about roundabouts, visit Innovative Intersections and Interchanges – Info | Virginia Department of Transportation (virginiadot.org).

The construction contract for the roundabout project is valued at approximately $2.4 million. E.C. Pace from Roanoke is the contractor.