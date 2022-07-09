‘Hokienauts’ on Special Mission to Advance Space Exploration

Virginia Tech’s “Hokienauts” have touched back down from their on-site test week at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they had the opportunity to pitch their spacesuit designs to experts in the field, including Astronaut Kate Rubins and Extravehicular Project Manager Chris Hansen.

Now back in Blacksburg, team members have collected all their feedback and documentation into a final report for NASA. Using that input from experts in the field, they will continue to improve upon their designs and conduct human subject testing.

This marks the third time that a Virginia Tech student team has been invited to participate as finalists in the NASA SUITS (Spacesuit User Interface Technologies for Students) Challenge.

The Hokienauts were one of 10 university-based teams from across the country to demonstrate their augmented-reality solutions designed for use in spacesuits in a lunar analog environment. “These innovations are critical as NASA plans toward a sustained lunar presence,” said Brandon Hargis, NASA SUITS activity manager.

Engineers from NASA’s extravehicular activity and joint augmented-reality teams served as design evaluators, testing student designs and providing them feedback.

“You learn from the people that are actually developing real technology that goes to space — people that have been doing this for many years,” said Mithil Adsul, a recent computer engineering graduate who served as leader and team hardware engineer for the Hokienauts. “So you’re getting real feedback that really matters.”