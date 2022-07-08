Mill Mountain Theatre Presents Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition

Your favorite Wildcats from the hit Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical are getting ready to take the stage in this production featuring Roanoke’s Youth performers.

Mill Mountain Theatre is excited to present Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition. The One-Act Edition of High School Musical will feature the songs, characters and scenes you know and love from the original 2006 movie.

This modern-day Romeo & Juliet story swept the nation almost 16 years ago and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. After cleaning up the 2006 award season, High School Musical was awarded an Emmy, Teen Choice, American Music, TV Critics and a Billboard Music Award. The acclaimed series included two additional movies and a spin-off series currently on Disney+.

Join Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High in this smash-hit musical based on the Disney Channel movie of the same title. On the first day after winter break at East High, basketball team captain Troy discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical, led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. Full of family fun and fabulous music, Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Version is perfect for students of all ages.

“High School Musical has maintained its original popularity and then some – only gaining

traction through the years as its multiple versions, spinoffs and adaptations have been created,” said director, Victoria Buck. “Something that popular has to have at least something worthwhile in it, and I have found that High School Musical has more than just something – it has everything! Fun songs and dances, incredible characters who each portray a trait we’ve all experienced and immeasurably lovely life lessons that people of all ages can relate to and need to hear about. It’s going to be great!”

High School Musical: One Act Edition, will be told by Roanoke’s talented youth from Mill

Mountain Theatre’s Conservatory program and its new Conservatory Company.

Conservatory Company features students from across the Roanoke Valley who are

dedicated to dancing, acting, and musical theatre. In addition, Conservatory Company

students participate in a summer intensive program leading up to rehearsals.

This show’s cast features Ben Armstrong, Maud Artur, Leah Bouldin, Emma Harvey,

Calan Johnson, Elise LeGault, Sylvia MacNab, Will McLoney, Charles Meidlinger,

Caroline Moledor, Emily Mower, Jadyn Rhodes, William Richardson, Ruby Spence,

Chassidy Trossi, Isla Whittle, Brynne Wiegard and Elliot Wiegard.

Backing up the cast on the creative side are Ginger Poole, Victoria Buck, Tiffany Waters, Erin Markham, Matt Shields, Savannah Woodruff, Jessica Gaffney, Jimmy Ray Ward, Addie Pawlick and Henry Stevens. High School Musical: One Act Edition begins performances on July 28th and runs through August 7th on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets are available online at millmountain.org