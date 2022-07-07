Roanoke-based CFO Wins Stewardship Award at 2022 LeadingAge Virginia Annual Conference

LeadingAge Virginia, an association of not-for-profit aging services providers in Virginia, recently recognized the achievement of its members at its 2022 annual conference. Gary Ventola, CFO of Virginia Lutheran Homes in Roanoke, won the Stewardship Award.

The Stewardship Award recognizes an individual who advances confidence in the aging services field both presently and for the future. Through good stewardship of time and community resources, this person shows an investment in staff and residents, providing for outstanding quality of care and services, while demonstrating the impact and benefit of their work on the community.

Gary won the award for leveraging technology to raise the quality-of-life experience for residents and staff, improving resident accommodations and dining experiences, and upgrading and remodeling spaces within Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community during COVID.

LeadingAge Virginia is an association of not-for-profit aging services organizations serving residents and clients across the senior care continuum including life plan/continuing care communities, senior housing, assisted living, nursing homes, adult day centers, and home and community-based services. For more information, please visit https://leadingagevirginia.org/.