Newly Formed School Cements VA Tech’s Reputation as Animal Sciences Powerhouse

“The synergies created when combining these two extremely talented groups into one academic unit is going to allow us to harness our strengths and create a formidable force in the animal sciences discipline across the globe,” said David Gerrard, director of the school, which is housed in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The new school, with nearly 700 students and over 40 faculty members, is currently ranked fourth and sixth nationally in the number of grants and total grant dollars, respectively, secured for such programming.

Formation of the school also allows the college to boast one of the largest dairy-centric faculties assembled in the U.S. Programs in dairy sciences include but are not limited to production efficiency, reproductive performance, One Health, and climate change. The benefit of such programming breadth better prepares students for careers in dairy science and those industries tasked with supporting the sector.

“The scope and vastness of the research programming in this new academic unit will have wide-ranging impacts, and we are excited to see how it continues to grow,” said Alan Grant, dean of the college.

With an annual economic impact of $70 billion annually, agriculture is by far the largest private industry in Virginia, and products from the animal industry represent five of the top commodities produced. Faculty in this new school will help the animal industry in Virginia thrive and grow by creating a pipeline for new talent to lead these efforts and will function to disseminate new technology to the industry through applied research programming, much of which is a direct result of a highly engaged set of specialists from Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Students enrolled in this school, as well as those from across campus, will have access to a larger array of classes and hands-on learning experiences with animals that were more difficult to maintain through smaller departmental structures. Further, undergraduate research opportunities that foster closer working relationships with professors are hallmark of both programs and these strengths are expected to continue and even expand with the new school, Gerrard said.