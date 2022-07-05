History Museum of Western VA Presents: ” A New Look at Link”

A New Look at Link: His Life and Legacy exhibit, which opens June 29 at the O. Winston Link Museum in Roanoke, explores the logistics behind the internationally known photographer’s techniques. The main body of Link’s work features photographs relating to the end of steam trains in the along the Norfolk and Western railroad line in the 1950s, but his detailed work to build a photograph and the math behind his work is highlighted.

Also included are photos from Link’s childhood, examples of how his photos from the N&W railroad impacted art around the world and reached into pop culture.

The exhibit will be on view through Nov. 5, 2022, at the O. Winston Link Museum, Roanoke, Va., which shares quarters with the History Museum of Western Virginia.

Group rates available. Hours are Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540-982-5465 or [email protected] for information.

Virginia Tourism and David R. Goode, retired Norfolk Southern CEO, are sponsors.