Governor Youngkin Announces Over $10 Million in Grants to Enhance Workforce, Entrepreneurial, and Site Development

Go Virginia grants will support regional economic growth

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced more than $10.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 13 projects focused on expanding talent pipelines in key industries, strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems, and developing business-ready sites while supporting regional economic growth through localities, public entities and private businesses.

“GO Virginia is a critical tool for spurring innovation and inspiring regional collaboration for economic growth in the private, public and nonprofit sectors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects will allow us to expand Virginia’s workforce development opportunities, strengthen our talent pipelines, and continue building a Commonwealth that works for all Virginians.”

This round of grants includes eight regional projects and five projects through GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program. In addition, awarded projects will receive an additional $14.1 million in local and non-state resources.

“These innovative projects will allow partners to retain talent in their region, develop their existing workforce, and expand upon key industries while diversifying unique regional economies throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “GO Virginia provides crucial funding to achieve long-term economic growth and enables localities across Virginia to have the tools they need to thrive.”

“It is always exciting to see the way these projects will impact the growth and diversification of economies in each of these regions,” said GO Virginia Board Vice Chairman Todd A. Stottlemyer. “The hard work of our regional councils and partners to deliver economic impact across the Commonwealth is evident.”

Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 229 projects and awarded approximately $92.5 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.